    Lightning Forge 20

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    SSG Kevin Scarberry from 2-14 cavalry regiment, 25th Infantry Division recover weapons for simulated killed in action soldiers (KIA) during lightning forge training exercise at Kahuku Training Area, July 11, 2020.

    Lightning Forge is a annual brigade-level-exercise evaluation that takes place across the Island of Oahu. Lightning Forge serves as a preparation for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana with the focus of increasing overall combat readiness and lethality (U.S Army photo by SGT. Tyvel Clement)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Forge 20, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th public affairs detachment
    LF20
    lightning forge 20

