200710-N-XG173-1160 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) perform flight operations with an MH-60R helicopter. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson)
|07.10.2020
|07.13.2020 20:15
|6273723
|200710-N-XG173-1160
|2827x4302
|1.75 MB
|HI, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
