USS Michael Murphy Conducts Routine Operations

200710-N-XG173-1160 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) perform flight operations with an MH-60R helicopter. Michael Murphy was underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

