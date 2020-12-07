Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A damaged uninspected passenger vessel sits moored at a marina after alliding with a Coast Guard day beacon in the Intracoastal Waterway July 12, 2020, near Corpus Christi, Texas. The vessel was carrying five passengers and resulted in multiple injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Intracoastal Waterway
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    uninspected passenger vessel
    day beacon

