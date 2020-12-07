Coast Guard investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision

A damaged uninspected passenger vessel sits moored at a marina after alliding with a Coast Guard day beacon in the Intracoastal Waterway July 12, 2020, near Corpus Christi, Texas. The vessel was carrying five passengers and resulted in multiple injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

