A damaged uninspected passenger vessel sits moored at a marina after alliding with a Coast Guard day beacon in the Intracoastal Waterway July 12, 2020, near Corpus Christi, Texas. The vessel was carrying five passengers and resulted in multiple injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6273705
|VIRIN:
|200712-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|174.1 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT