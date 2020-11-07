Town hall opens dialogue about racial disparity

Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Scott, 926th Wing command chief, hosted the wing's first town hall meeting discussing racial disparity on July 11, 2020, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting was held virtually through Zoom and included an anonymous question and answer portion utilizing a tab on the Air Force Connect app. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke)

