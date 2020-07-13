U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Kopaciewicz, a critical care nurse assigned to Urban

Augmentation Medical Task Force-627 supporting CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital

Westover Hills in San Antonio, Texas, prepares to attend to COVID-19

patients. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical

specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed

to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern

Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in

need. (U.S. Army Photo illustration by MAJ Loni Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 18:22 Photo ID: 6273612 VIRIN: 200713-A-MJ835-805 Resolution: 1061x1414 Size: 228.2 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army nurse supports those in need, by MAJ Loni Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.