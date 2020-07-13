Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army nurse supports those in need

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Maj. Loni Ayers 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Kopaciewicz, a critical care nurse assigned to Urban
    Augmentation Medical Task Force-627 supporting CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital
    Westover Hills in San Antonio, Texas, prepares to attend to COVID-19
    patients. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical
    specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed
    to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern
    Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in
    need. (U.S. Army Photo illustration by MAJ Loni Ayers)

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Army
    U.S. Army North
    NORTHERN Command
    Baptist Hospital
    COVID-19
    DSFC19
    Department of Defense COVID-19 Response
    UAMTF

