U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Kopaciewicz, a critical care nurse assigned to Urban
Augmentation Medical Task Force-627 supporting CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital
Westover Hills in San Antonio, Texas, prepares to attend to COVID-19
patients. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical
specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed
to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern
Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in
need. (U.S. Army Photo illustration by MAJ Loni Ayers)
This work, U.S. Army nurse supports those in need, by MAJ Loni Ayers, identified by DVIDS
