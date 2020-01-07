Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess maintainer earns PhD

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Erik Kast, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, poses for a photo July 1, 2020 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. According to Air Force personnel data, Kast is the only enlisted Airman in the 2A maintenance career field to have earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree, more commonly known as a PhD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess maintainer earns PhD, by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

