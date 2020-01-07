Dyess maintainer earns PhD

Senior Master Sgt. Erik Kast, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent, poses for a photo July 1, 2020 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. According to Air Force personnel data, Kast is the only enlisted Airman in the 2A maintenance career field to have earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree, more commonly known as a PhD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

