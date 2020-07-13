Yoga is one of many physical activities offered by the Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit Program aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Through the use of live-streaming, those with access to the installation have the option to safely strengthen physical and mental fitness from home. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that has been a reliable outlet for many patrons on base. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 17:03 Photo ID: 6273411 VIRIN: 200713-M-XF840-740 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 302.03 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yoga, by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.