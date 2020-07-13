Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yoga

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Yoga is one of many physical activities offered by the Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit Program aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Through the use of live-streaming, those with access to the installation have the option to safely strengthen physical and mental fitness from home. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that has been a reliable outlet for many patrons on base. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    Camp Pendleton’s mission to overall wellness now includes Facebook live yoga sessions

    Camp Pendleton
    yoga
    mental wellness
    physical wellness

