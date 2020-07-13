Yoga is one of many physical activities offered by the Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit Program aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Through the use of live-streaming, those with access to the installation have the option to safely strengthen physical and mental fitness from home. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that has been a reliable outlet for many patrons on base. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6273411
|VIRIN:
|200713-M-XF840-740
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|302.03 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yoga, by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Pendleton’s mission to overall wellness now includes Facebook live yoga sessions
LEAVE A COMMENT