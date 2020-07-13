Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winn ACH Soldier deploys to the COVID-19 frontline in New York, retuns

    Winn ACH Soldier deploys to the COVID-19 frontline in New York, retuns

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Major Michael Smithers, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Winn Army Hospital, was called to support the frontline fight against the coronavirus in New York City in April. He returned to Winn ACH in July to share lessons learned from his experience. (Graphic by Zach Rehnstrom).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn ACH Soldier deploys to the COVID-19 frontline in New York, retuns, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winn ACH Soldier deploys to the COVID-19 frontline in New York, returns

    Fort Stewart

