Winn ACH Soldier deploys to the COVID-19 frontline in New York, retuns

Major Michael Smithers, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Winn Army Hospital, was called to support the frontline fight against the coronavirus in New York City in April. He returned to Winn ACH in July to share lessons learned from his experience. (Graphic by Zach Rehnstrom).

