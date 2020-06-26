820 BDG first to jump Panther 2 system

Tech. Sgt. Sjon Green, 820th Combat Operations Squadron jumpmaster, parachutes out of a HC-130J Combat King II with a Panther 2 satellite communications terminal at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2020. THis is the first time this portable communications system has been jumped by an Air Force unit. The Panther 2 will allow the 820th Base Defense Group to set up satellite communications within a half hour of jumping the first troops into a combat location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

