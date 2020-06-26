Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820 BDG first to jump Panther 2 system

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Sjon Green, 820th Combat Operations Squadron jumpmaster, parachutes out of a HC-130J Combat King II with a Panther 2 satellite communications terminal at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2020. THis is the first time this portable communications system has been jumped by an Air Force unit. The Panther 2 will allow the 820th Base Defense Group to set up satellite communications within a half hour of jumping the first troops into a combat location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 14:59
    Photo ID: 6273254
    VIRIN: 200626-F-NY138-1551
    Resolution: 4524x3016
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG first to jump Panther 2 system, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody AFB
    security forces
    base defense
    Moody
    820th Base Defense Group
    Base Defense Squadron
    820 BDG
    safeside
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    820th BDG
    93 AGOW
    Combat Operations Squadron

