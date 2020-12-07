Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources crews rescue 3 boaters near “Caja de Muertos” Island, Puerto Rico

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.12.2020

    A Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources ranger, center of photo, assists the passengers of the 23-foot disabled recreational vessel Serenity July 12, 2020 near “Caja de Muertos” Island, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders and the DPNER marine unit coordinated the response that led to the rescue of all three passengers and the Serenity being safely towed into Salinas, Puerto Rico. (DPNER courtesy photo).

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 11:41
    Location: SALINAS, PR 
