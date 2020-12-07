Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources crews rescue 3 boaters near “Caja de Muertos” Island, Puerto Rico

A Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources ranger, center of photo, assists the passengers of the 23-foot disabled recreational vessel Serenity July 12, 2020 near “Caja de Muertos” Island, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders and the DPNER marine unit coordinated the response that led to the rescue of all three passengers and the Serenity being safely towed into Salinas, Puerto Rico. (DPNER courtesy photo).

