Looking up

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, observes the night sky on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 16, 2020. Sanchez has a passion for space exploration and one day hopes to serve in the United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
