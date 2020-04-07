200704-N-NC885-2084 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020)
Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jason Kendrick, from Kansas City, loads ammunition into fires an M2 .50 caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)
This work, USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
