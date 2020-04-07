Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200704-N-NC885-2084 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020)
    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jason Kendrick, from Kansas City, loads ammunition into fires an M2 .50 caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    Live Fire
    "USS Sterett
    Exercise
    DDG 104
    Independence Day"
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

