CFAS Conducts Drug and Alcohol Testing

SASEBO, Japan (July 12, 2020) Yeoman 2nd Class Jamell M. Hayes inspects an empty sample bottle during a urinalysis administered by Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Luis A. Pacheco, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Assistant Urinalysis Program Coordinator, onboard CFAS July 12, 2020. CFAS continues to randomly select personnel to provide samples while practicing COVID-19 preventive measures as part of the Navy’s efforts to maintain high standards of performance and military discipline through routine drug and alcohol testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

