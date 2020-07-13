Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Conducts Drug and Alcohol Testing

    CFAS Conducts Drug and Alcohol Testing

    JAPAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 12, 2020) Yeoman 2nd Class Jamell M. Hayes inspects an empty sample bottle during a urinalysis administered by Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Luis A. Pacheco, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Assistant Urinalysis Program Coordinator, onboard CFAS July 12, 2020. CFAS continues to randomly select personnel to provide samples while practicing COVID-19 preventive measures as part of the Navy’s efforts to maintain high standards of performance and military discipline through routine drug and alcohol testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 01:43
    Photo ID: 6272485
    VIRIN: 200712-N-SD711-0006
    Resolution: 5802x4144
    Size: 694.83 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Conducts Drug and Alcohol Testing, by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    japan
    sasebo
    cfas
    testing
    navy
    urinalysis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT