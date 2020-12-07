Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Carl Magnusson assumes command of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in an assumption of command ceremony at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on July 12, 2020. Magnusson replaces Col. Mark Larson, the former commander of the 914th ARW. The wing recently announced fully operational capability after transferring from the airlift mission to air refueling in September of 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

