Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW

Col. Carl Magnusson assumes command of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in an assumption of command ceremony at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on July 12, 2020. Magnusson replaces Col. Mark Larson, the former commander of the 914th ARW. The wing recently announced fully operational capability after transferring from the airlift mission to air refueling in September of 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)
