    Col. Magnusson assumes command of the 914th ARW

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    (L-R) Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Fourth Air Force commander and Col. Carl Magnusson, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, lower their heads for invocation during an assumption of command ceremony for the 914th ARW on July 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 17:08
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    Niagara Falls
    Assumption of Command
    914th
    914th ARW
    Jeffrey Pennington
    Carl Magnusson

