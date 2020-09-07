U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Sommers exercies with his father, David Sommers, using Skype from his hotel room on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washinton, July 9, 2020. Sommers maintains his physical fitness while connecting with family virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)
|07.09.2020
|07.12.2020 10:44
|6272224
|200709-F-EP422-1015
|3847x2305
|6.83 MB
|WA, US
|4
|2
|0
This work, Airman connects with family to exercise, by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Routine for better fitness; Airman connects with family to exercise
