    Airman connects with family to exercise

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chris Sommers 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Sommers exercies with his father, David Sommers, using Skype from his hotel room on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washinton, July 9, 2020. Sommers maintains his physical fitness while connecting with family virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6272224
    VIRIN: 200709-F-EP422-1015
    Resolution: 3847x2305
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman connects with family to exercise, by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Routine for better fitness; Airman connects with family to exercise

    airlift wing
    fitness
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    McChord Field
    446 AW
    Rainer Wing

