Coast Guard Station South Padre Island change-of-command ceremony

Coast Guard Lt. Daniel Ippolito relieves Lt. Kurt Mees as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island during a change-of-command ceremony in South Padre Island, Texas, July 10, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony.
|07.10.2020
|07.10.2020 22:54
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
