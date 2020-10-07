Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island change-of-command ceremony

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Lt. Daniel Ippolito relieves Lt. Kurt Mees as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island during a change-of-command ceremony in South Padre Island, Texas, July 10, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island change-of-command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change-of-command
    Station South Padre Island

