    HIANG Airman top C2BMO of the year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Michael Guzman assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard 201st Combat Operations Squadron took top honors as the 2019 Command and Control Battle Management Operations Non-commissioned officer of the year. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 22:18
    Photo ID: 6271742
    VIRIN: 200710-Z-F3908-0001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 642.67 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG Airman top C2BMO of the year, by SrA Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    HIANG
    Michael Guzman
    201st Air Operations Group
    guz
    201st COS
    201st Combat Operations Squadron
    C2BMO
    command and control battle management operations

