    21st Communications Squadron Change of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexus Wilcox 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AIR FORCE STATION, Colo. -- Lt. Col. Heidi L. Dexter assumes command of the 21st Communications Squadron at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado, July 8, 2020. Dexter entered the U.S. Air Force in 2001 as a communications officer and was previously assigned as the Chief Knowledge Management officer at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Alexus Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 17:45
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Communications Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Peterson Air Force Base

