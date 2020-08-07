21st Communications Squadron Change of Command

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AIR FORCE STATION, Colo. -- Lt. Col. Heidi L. Dexter assumes command of the 21st Communications Squadron at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado, July 8, 2020. Dexter entered the U.S. Air Force in 2001 as a communications officer and was previously assigned as the Chief Knowledge Management officer at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Alexus Wilcox)

