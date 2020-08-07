CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AIR FORCE STATION, Colo. -- Lt. Col. Heidi L. Dexter assumes command of the 21st Communications Squadron at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado, July 8, 2020. Dexter entered the U.S. Air Force in 2001 as a communications officer and was previously assigned as the Chief Knowledge Management officer at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Alexus Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6271531
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-AD517-1009
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, 21st Communications Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
