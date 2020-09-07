Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse memorializes Air Force history

Ten Military Training Instructors from the 37th Training Wing donned legacy Air Force uniforms, dating from 1947 to the present, as they posed for a photographer at the Airman Heritage Museum on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland June 24 to help create a new mural to decorate the walls of the Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse. (Photo Illustration By Alejandra Zier)
