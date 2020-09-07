Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse memorializes Air Force history

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Alejandra Zier 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ten Military Training Instructors from the 37th Training Wing donned legacy Air Force uniforms, dating from 1947 to the present, as they posed for a photographer at the Airman Heritage Museum on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland June 24 to help create a new mural to decorate the walls of the Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse. (Photo Illustration By Alejandra Zier)

