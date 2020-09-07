Ten Military Training Instructors from the 37th Training Wing donned legacy Air Force uniforms, dating from 1947 to the present, as they posed for a photographer at the Airman Heritage Museum on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland June 24 to help create a new mural to decorate the walls of the Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse. (Photo Illustration By Alejandra Zier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 17:08 Photo ID: 6271530 VIRIN: 200709-F-GK236-1002 Resolution: 1440x900 Size: 895.3 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Training Instructor Schoolhouse memorializes Air Force history, by Alejandra Zier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.