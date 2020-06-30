WorkingWednesday

Our 149th Fighter Wing maintainers tow an F-16 static display at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas June 30, 2020. Our maintainers are crucial to our federal mission of training combat-ready F-16 pilots. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|06.30.2020
|07.10.2020 16:19
|6271457
|200630-Z-UK039-0052
|2100x1500
|1.06 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|3
|0
|0
