    #WorkingWednesday

    #WorkingWednesday

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Our 149th Fighter Wing maintainers tow an F-16 static display at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas June 30, 2020. Our maintainers are crucial to our federal mission of training combat-ready F-16 pilots. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

