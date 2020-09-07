Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200710-N-TB852-0021 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 10, 2020) Mark C. Hazenberg assumes command of Navy Officer Training Command

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Naval Service Training Command

    Capt. Mark C. Hazenberg, oncoming commanding officer of Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), speaks during the change of command ceremony, July 10. Headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island, OTCN develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbue them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

