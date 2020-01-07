RAF Mildenhall supports LFE

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during a Large Force Exercise over Germany, July 1, 2020. During the LFE, aircrew trained in a variety of different airspaces to ensure they have the mindset necessary to engage in the flexible delivery of air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

