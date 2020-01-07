Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall supports LFE

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during a Large Force Exercise over Germany, July 1, 2020. During the LFE, aircrew trained in a variety of different airspaces to ensure they have the mindset necessary to engage in the flexible delivery of air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 06:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall supports LFE, by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

