A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during a Large Force Exercise over Germany, July 1, 2020. During the LFE, aircrew trained in a variety of different airspaces to ensure they have the mindset necessary to engage in the flexible delivery of air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 06:19
|Photo ID:
|6270834
|VIRIN:
|200701-F-IZ785-0369
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall supports LFE, by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
