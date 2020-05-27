Why I Serve: Maj. Gina Great

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gina Great, Secretary of the General Staff for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General, poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

