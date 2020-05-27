Why I Serve: Maj. Gina Great

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gina Great, Secretary of the General Staff for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General, poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 19:11
|Photo ID:
|6270521
|VIRIN:
|200527-A-CB630-758
|Resolution:
|13440x6720
|Size:
|43.86 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
