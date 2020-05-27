Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Maj. Gina Great

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gina Great, Secretary of the General Staff for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General, poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 19:11
    Photo ID: 6270521
    VIRIN: 200527-A-CB630-758
    Resolution: 13440x6720
    Size: 43.86 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Maj. Gina Great, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Married into Greatness

