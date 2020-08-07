Coast Guard awards Commendation Medal in Corpus Christi, Texas

Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, and Ensign Darren Hicks pose for a photograph during an award ceremony July 8, 2020. Ensign Hicks was awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for saving a driver after witnessing a vehicular accident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

