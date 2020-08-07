Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard awards Commendation Medal in Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, and Ensign Darren Hicks pose for a photograph during an award ceremony July 8, 2020. Ensign Hicks was awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for saving a driver after witnessing a vehicular accident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:30
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard awards Commendation Medal in Corpus Christi, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commendation medal
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

