Coast Guard awards Commendation Medal in Corpus Christi, Texas

Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, and Ensign Darren Hicks pose for a photograph during an award ceremony July 8, 2020. Ensign Hicks was awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for saving a driver after witnessing a vehicular accident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|07.08.2020
|07.09.2020 17:30
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
