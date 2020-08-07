Nevada Guard screens legislators before special session

Nevada Assemblyman John Ellison of Elko, Nevada, receives a sticker from Nevada Army Cpl. Travis Doll signifying that Ellison passed his health screening for COVID-19 symptoms and can enter the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nevada, on July 8, 2020. Ellison was one of dozens of legislators who was screened by the Nevada Army Guard in advance of Nevada's Legislative special session that began July 8 and will focus on Nevada's budget shortfall due to the coronavirus.

