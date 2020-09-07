Commander, Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Changes Leaders

Commander, Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic (FRCMA) changed leadership during a change of ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, July 9.The Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic within Naval Aviation Enterprise is responsible for naval aviation support, repairs, upgrades, and facilitation of exclusive projects in the development and advancement of making the Navy lethal. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Chief Clifford Grambo)

