    Ranger school grad hopes to inspire future candidates

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Addison B. Lukfin-Collier, an armor officer assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stands in front the squadron headquarters building on Fort Polk, Louisiana, July 1, 2020, after graduating from U.S. Army Ranger school. Lufkin-Collier endured four months of vigorous physical and mental training at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

