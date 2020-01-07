U.S. Army 1st Lt. Addison B. Lukfin-Collier, an armor officer assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stands in front the squadron headquarters building on Fort Polk, Louisiana, July 1, 2020, after graduating from U.S. Army Ranger school. Lufkin-Collier endured four months of vigorous physical and mental training at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 12:33
|Photo ID:
|6269942
|VIRIN:
|200701-A-DX878-001
|Resolution:
|4414x2856
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|VANCOUVER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ranger school grad hopes to inspire future candidates, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ranger school grad hopes to inspire future candidates
