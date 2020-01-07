Ranger school grad hopes to inspire future candidates

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Addison B. Lukfin-Collier, an armor officer assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stands in front the squadron headquarters building on Fort Polk, Louisiana, July 1, 2020, after graduating from U.S. Army Ranger school. Lufkin-Collier endured four months of vigorous physical and mental training at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

