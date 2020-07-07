A Coast Guard Seaman sands the deck of the inland bouy tender Frank Drew during a maintenance phase, July 7, 2020. The Frank Drew is based out of Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Cox/Unreleased)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6269830
|VIRIN:
|200707-G-NC835-360
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|186.43 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inland Bouy Tender Frank Drew crew members perform routine maintenance in Portsmouth, VA, by PO3 Nathan Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
