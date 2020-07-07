Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inland Bouy Tender Frank Drew crew members perform routine maintenance in Portsmouth, VA

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Cox 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Seaman sands the deck of the inland bouy tender Frank Drew during a maintenance phase, July 7, 2020. The Frank Drew is based out of Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Cox/Unreleased)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 11:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inland Bouy Tender Frank Drew crew members perform routine maintenance in Portsmouth, VA, by PO3 Nathan Cox, identified by DVIDS

    Seaman
    Bouy Tender
    frank drew

