A Coast Guard Seaman sands the deck of the inland bouy tender Frank Drew during a maintenance phase, July 7, 2020. The Frank Drew is based out of Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Cox/Unreleased)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 11:07 Photo ID: 6269830 VIRIN: 200707-G-NC835-360 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 186.43 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inland Bouy Tender Frank Drew crew members perform routine maintenance in Portsmouth, VA, by PO3 Nathan Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.