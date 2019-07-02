Annette Helm - 2020 Dr. James E. Colvard Award winner

DAHLGREN, Va. – Annette Helm, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) software engineer, won the Dr. James E. Colvard Award, the command announced July 7. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Helm with the award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/ (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

