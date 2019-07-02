Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annette Helm - 2020 Dr. James E. Colvard Award winner

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2019

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – Annette Helm, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) software engineer, won the Dr. James E. Colvard Award, the command announced July 7. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Helm with the award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/ (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2019
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 10:29
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Awarded for Impact on Remote and Unmanned Naval Warfare Technology

    Navy
    award
    NAVSEA
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    2020
    honorary awards
    Annette Helm
    Dr. James E. Colvard Award

