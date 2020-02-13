Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM G-8 AWCF

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Photo by Miles Brown 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The Commanding General of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Commander, Maj. Gen. Todd Royar (far left) and AMCOM Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove (far right) recognize the G-8 Firefighters for their hard work in recovering millions in capital funds.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM G-8 AWCF, by Miles Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM resource team puts money back to work

