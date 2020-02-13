The Commanding General of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Commander, Maj. Gen. Todd Royar (far left) and AMCOM Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove (far right) recognize the G-8 Firefighters for their hard work in recovering millions in capital funds.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 10:07
|Photo ID:
|6269800
|VIRIN:
|200213-A-BC234-1112
|Resolution:
|2448x1496
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMCOM G-8 AWCF, by Miles Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM resource team puts money back to work
