    DHL Packstation to open [Image 1 of 2]

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Lena Stange 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany -- A DHL Packstation is being set up July 9, 2020, in the visitors’ parking lot outside Clay Kaserne to benefit the American community and Erbenheim residents. Beginning July 13, community members will be able to order online from German shops and delivery stores and have their packages delivered to the Packstation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHL Packstation to open [Image 2 of 2], by Lena Stange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

