GUNG Prepares for Draw Down, Stands Ready to Continue COVID-19 Response Support

DEDEDO, Guam (April 23, 2020) – Col. Ronnie Delfin, Joint Task Force 671 Title 32 deputy dual status commander, discusses traffic control plans with Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio during an assessment for community COVID-19 testing at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo April 23. The Guam National Guard continues to work with the government of Guam in its effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

