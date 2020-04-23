DEDEDO, Guam (April 23, 2020) – Col. Ronnie Delfin, Joint Task Force 671 Title 32 deputy dual status commander, discusses traffic control plans with Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio during an assessment for community COVID-19 testing at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo April 23. The Guam National Guard continues to work with the government of Guam in its effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6269465
|VIRIN:
|200423-Z-TR604-1018
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|380.29 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GUNG Prepares for Draw Down, Stands Ready to Continue COVID-19 Response Support, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT