    GUNG Prepares for Draw Down, Stands Ready to Continue COVID-19 Response Support

    GUAM

    04.23.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    DEDEDO, Guam (April 23, 2020) – Col. Ronnie Delfin, Joint Task Force 671 Title 32 deputy dual status commander, discusses traffic control plans with Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio during an assessment for community COVID-19 testing at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo April 23. The Guam National Guard continues to work with the government of Guam in its effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    National Guard Bureau
    Guam National Guard
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Guam Air National Guard
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard

