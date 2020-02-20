Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For some, working from home brings more pain than comfort

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Photo by Sabrina Fine 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Jason Wheeler, 559th Medical Squadron physical therapist, attends to his duties at the Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Physical Therapy Clinic. Neck and upper back pain are common complaints for teleworkers whose home office conditions are less than ideal. (Photo by Sabrina Fine)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:10
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For some, working from home brings more pain than comfort, by Sabrina Fine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    559th Medical Squadron
    COVID-19
    teleworking

