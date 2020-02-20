Jason Wheeler, 559th Medical Squadron physical therapist, attends to his duties at the Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Physical Therapy Clinic. Neck and upper back pain are common complaints for teleworkers whose home office conditions are less than ideal. (Photo by Sabrina Fine)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6269099
|VIRIN:
|200220-F-NB538-9043
|Resolution:
|2100x1624
|Size:
|585.85 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, For some, working from home brings more pain than comfort, by Sabrina Fine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
For some, working from home brings more pain than comfort
LEAVE A COMMENT