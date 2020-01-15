Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff members at JBSA museums keep busy despite lockdown

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Bill Manchester, director of the Airman Heritage Training Complex at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, talks next to an exhibit at the Airman Heritage Museum in January. Manchester is one of six staff members at the Airman Heritage Training Complex who are keeping themselves busy with museum projects while the museum is closed to the public for the time being because of COVID-19. (Photo by David DeKunder)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:10
