Bill Manchester, director of the Airman Heritage Training Complex at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, talks next to an exhibit at the Airman Heritage Museum in January. Manchester is one of six staff members at the Airman Heritage Training Complex who are keeping themselves busy with museum projects while the museum is closed to the public for the time being because of COVID-19. (Photo by David DeKunder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:10 Photo ID: 6269079 VIRIN: 200703-F-JV236-1001 Resolution: 2100x1518 Size: 936.88 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff members at JBSA museums keep busy despite lockdown, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.