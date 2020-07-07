Senior Airman Dayna Jones, a crew chief for the 910 MXS, removes a protective shield to perform a thru-flight inspection on a C-130H Hercules, July 7, 2020 on the YARS flightline. Crew Chiefs use thru-flight inspections to search for any loose, broken and corroded parts or foreign material prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 15:46
|Photo ID:
|6269063
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-UU934-1019
|Resolution:
|4031x5039
|Size:
|869.42 KB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crew chief performs thru-flight inspection on C-130H Hercules, by SSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT