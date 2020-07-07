Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crew chief performs thru-flight inspection on C-130H Hercules

    Crew chief performs thru-flight inspection on C-130H Hercules

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dayna Jones, a crew chief for the 910 MXS, removes a protective shield to perform a thru-flight inspection on a C-130H Hercules, July 7, 2020 on the YARS flightline. Crew Chiefs use thru-flight inspections to search for any loose, broken and corroded parts or foreign material prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 15:46
    Photo ID: 6269063
    VIRIN: 200707-F-UU934-1019
    Resolution: 4031x5039
    Size: 869.42 KB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chief performs thru-flight inspection on C-130H Hercules, by SSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    crew chief
    maintenance
    Hercules
    usaf
    c-130
    reserveready
    reserveresilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT