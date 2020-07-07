Crew chief performs thru-flight inspection on C-130H Hercules

Senior Airman Dayna Jones, a crew chief for the 910 MXS, removes a protective shield to perform a thru-flight inspection on a C-130H Hercules, July 7, 2020 on the YARS flightline. Crew Chiefs use thru-flight inspections to search for any loose, broken and corroded parts or foreign material prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

