    61st Army Adjutant General turns over reins of TAG responsibility to successor, retires

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Brig. Gen. Robert Bennett proudly passed on the responsibility of being The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army to Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy during a ceremony here, at Waybur Theater, July 7.

