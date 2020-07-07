61st Army Adjutant General turns over reins of TAG responsibility to successor, retires

Brig. Gen. Robert Bennett proudly passed on the responsibility of being The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army to Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy during a ceremony here, at Waybur Theater, July 7.

