    SUPT Class 20-18 set to graduate

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 20-18 is set to graduate after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, July 10, 2020. Laughlin is the home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUPT Class 20-18 set to graduate, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

