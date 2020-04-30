We want to take a moment and highlight the sacrifices of Abby Addison! She is 12 years old and her father has been in the military for 14 years now! She has only known the ever-changing military lifestyle, but she handles the moves very well! This past move hasn’t been so easy for her, she came from California where she would ride her bike to school and played outside for hours with her best friend down the street. Over the past six months, she has really stepped out of her comfort zone to make new friends and try new things! Her parents are so proud of her for moving past her fears and putting herself out there! She is one of thousands of military children struggling through PCS-ing, leaving their homes and their friends. Even though it gets harder as she gets older, she still shows the bravery it takes to start all over again!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 11:23 Photo ID: 6268621 VIRIN: 200430-F-HE813-738 Resolution: 2048x1987 Size: 1.29 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child - Abby Addison, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.