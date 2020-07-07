JMSDF conducts PASSEX with USS Ronald Reagan

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) training ships JS Kashima and JS Shimayuki conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, July 7. The Reagan regularly trains, exercises, and otherwise engages with partners and allies to ensure peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)
