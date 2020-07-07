Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JMSDF conducts PASSEX with USS Ronald Reagan

    JMSDF conducts PASSEX with USS Ronald Reagan

    AT SEA

    07.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) training ships JS Kashima and JS Shimayuki conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, July 7. The Reagan regularly trains, exercises, and otherwise engages with partners and allies to ensure peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 10:59
    Photo ID: 6268603
    VIRIN: 200707-N-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 6032x3608
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF conducts PASSEX with USS Ronald Reagan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CDS 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT