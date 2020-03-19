Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Airman's work environment

    One Airman's work environment

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline Hartsfield, the superintendent of the Office of the Chief of Staff at the National Guard Bureau, sits at her workstation at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., March 19, 2020. Hartsfield keeps administrative track of all Airmen assigned to Arlington Hall Station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 09:52
