Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline Hartsfield, the superintendent of the Office of the Chief of Staff at the National Guard Bureau, sits at her workstation at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., March 19, 2020. Hartsfield keeps administrative track of all Airmen assigned to Arlington Hall Station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 09:52 Photo ID: 6268487 VIRIN: 200319-Z-OI910-001 Resolution: 3794x5691 Size: 15.68 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Airman's work environment, by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.