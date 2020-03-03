Guard members prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test

Sgt. 1st Class Ben Lehmer, left, assigned to the National Guard Bureau’s family programs office, and Sgt. 1st Class Waldemar Cambrelen, program manager with the NGB’s Service Member and Family Readiness Division, evaluate Soldiers during a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., March 3, 2020. The ACFT is slated to be the new Army physical training test in October and Soldiers are getting ready for it. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

