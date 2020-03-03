Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    Sgt. 1st Class Ben Lehmer, left, assigned to the National Guard Bureau’s family programs office, and Sgt. 1st Class Waldemar Cambrelen, program manager with the NGB’s Service Member and Family Readiness Division, evaluate Soldiers during a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., March 3, 2020. The ACFT is slated to be the new Army physical training test in October and Soldiers are getting ready for it. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard members prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test, by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

