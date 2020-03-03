Sgt. 1st Class Ben Lehmer, left, assigned to the National Guard Bureau’s family programs office, and Sgt. 1st Class Waldemar Cambrelen, program manager with the NGB’s Service Member and Family Readiness Division, evaluate Soldiers during a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., March 3, 2020. The ACFT is slated to be the new Army physical training test in October and Soldiers are getting ready for it. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 09:36
|Photo ID:
|6268476
|VIRIN:
|200303-Z-OI910-001
|Resolution:
|4770x3180
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guard members prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test, by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
