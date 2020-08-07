U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe, incoming 48th Operations Group commander, addresses the 48th OG for the first time as squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. Lowe took over command of the 48th OG from Col. Jason Camilletti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 09:17 Photo ID: 6268463 VIRIN: 200708-F-XJ774-1072 Resolution: 4211x3053 Size: 9.3 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th OG welcomes new squadron commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.