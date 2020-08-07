48th OG welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe assumes command of the 48th Operations Group from Col. William Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing Commander at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. While attendance at the change of command ceremony was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

