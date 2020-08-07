Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th OG welcomes new squadron commander [Image 5 of 6]

    48th OG welcomes new squadron commander

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Lowe assumes command of the 48th Operations Group from Col. William Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing Commander at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. While attendance at the change of command ceremony was limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, Airmen and family members were able to join virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th OG welcomes new squadron commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Airman
    USAF
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    Air Force: 48th Fighter Wing

