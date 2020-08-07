Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th OG welcomes new squadron commander [Image 4 of 6]

    48th OG welcomes new squadron commander

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Camilletti, outgoing 48th Operations Group commander, receives the Legion of Merit award during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. The LOM award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th OG welcomes new squadron commander [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Airman
    USAF
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    Air Force: 48th Fighter Wing

