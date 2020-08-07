48th OG welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Camilletti, outgoing 48th Operations Group commander, receives the Legion of Merit award during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 8, 2020. The LOM award is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 09:17
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
