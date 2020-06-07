Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

200706-N-OW019-0094 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) The aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), left, and the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), steams in formation during dual carrier operations. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

