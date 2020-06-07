Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

    Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200706-N-OW019-0053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over the South China Sea as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 00:30
    Photo ID: 6268096
    VIRIN: 200706-N-OW019-0053
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 768.5 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Princeton
    F/A-18
    DCO
    Dual Carrier Operations
    NIMCSF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT