Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations

200706-N-OW019-0053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over the South China Sea as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

