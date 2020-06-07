200706-N-OW019-0053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over the South China Sea as seen from the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 00:30
|Photo ID:
|6268096
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-OW019-0053
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|768.5 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
