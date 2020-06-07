200706-N-OW019-0033 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) From left right, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steam in formation in the South China Sea during dual carrier operations. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 00:30 Photo ID: 6268090 VIRIN: 200706-N-OW019-0033 Resolution: 5108x3405 Size: 804.66 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.