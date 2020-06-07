200706-N-OW019-0033 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) From left right, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steam in formation in the South China Sea during dual carrier operations. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 00:30
|Photo ID:
|6268090
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-OW019-0033
|Resolution:
|5108x3405
|Size:
|804.66 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz, Ronald Reagan strike groups conduct dual carrier operations, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT