HumansOfScottAFB

"I started making bread when the quarantine notice kicked off. I would watch a lot of food videos before this so I tried my hand at baking bread in the past, but I always had bad luck. I always had these loaves of bread that didn’t rise at all, but after creating a sourdough starter instead of dry yeast it has worked better so far. But, It does take a lot of time, and after you have your starter you have to take care of it. It's like my baby.



I started out of boredom, and it has really helped for passing some time. I feel like I’m able to tune out everything else, and after I’m done I’m more relaxed. It has helped with my mental health a little bit during all of this.



If you are going to try making your own bread, don't feel bad if it doesn't rise like you see in some Instagram posts, because bread is bread, and it still tastes really good."



-Staff Sgt. Robert Caldwell, 375th Communications Squadron Cyber Operations Center ops controller

