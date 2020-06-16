HumansOfScottAFB

"We got married in January. We met in July of last year. We met each other through mutual friends and the dorms. I think it was every night we were meeting up at the dorms with everyone.



I was going through a bit of a rough patch at the time and he kind of showed me what it meant to have someone who genuinely cared. While our paths are not the same, they are very similar. We grew up in similar environments. I remember staying up until like 5 O’clock in the morning one day just talking to him and the similarities and emotions were just very strong.



The big concern everyone has is that ‘You don’t know each other that well, or it hasn’t been that long, or how do you know if you are going to stay together?’ But I know people who have dated in my family for five years and broke it off, so I think that is always going to be a concern of ‘Are you always going to be together?’ Like that is never going to stop. Really all it is is an extra level of assurance, and it makes it easier to deal with PCS and deployments, which is why I think it happens a lot faster in the Air Force.



He left for deployment on the 5th. I am actually building him a work bench in the garage so I have that going. It is kind of nice to figure out if I am even capable of still standing on my own because you become so reliant on someone and then you’re like 'Do I know how to live by myself anymore?' So, it's good to be able to build myself up in that way.



We are planning a ceremony the same time next year, and we knight people at ceremonies, so Austin is going to get knighted. That’s because of the last name. If you marry into the Knight family, no matter what your last name is, you’re getting knighted."



-Airman 1st Class Hannah Knight StClair, 375th Comptroller Squadron special action financial technician

